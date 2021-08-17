Report: Most SC residents who died from COVID in July weren’t fully vaccinated

Last month, the agency reported similar findings, determining that 90% of those who died or caught the virus weren’t fully vaccinated.

From July 1 through 31, DHEC reported 26,848 new coronavirus cases around the state. Of those, 12,491 — or 88% — were among people who were not fully vaccinated. Of the 550 hospitalizations, 424 people — or 77% — weren’t fully vaccinated, either.

Among the 110 COVID-related deaths reported in July, 87 of them — or 79% — were not fully vaccinated.

“Data still shows that vaccinations can end this pandemic if enough people are willing to roll up their sleeves,” Traxler said. “We are at the most crucial point yet in our fight against COVID-19.”

While vaccines can’t fully prevent someone from being infected or spreading the virus, DHEC says the goal of the vaccine is to prevent the severe symptoms the coronavirus can cause if contracted.

The rise in cases and deaths comes at an alarming time as thousands of children go back to school this week around the state. Health officials have recommended people wear masks and get their COVID-19 vaccination if eligible. Anyone age 12 and up can get one.