ajc logo
X

Rapper free after 20 years in prison; still claims innocence in killing

Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps stands in his New Orleans home, Wednesday, the day after he was released on parole after serving more than 20 years for a 2001 manslaughter conviction in connection with a nightclub shooting in Slidell, Louisiana. The parole for Phipps, who has long maintained he was wrongfully convicted for the shooting, was granted Tuesday.
Caption
Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps stands in his New Orleans home, Wednesday, the day after he was released on parole after serving more than 20 years for a 2001 manslaughter conviction in connection with a nightclub shooting in Slidell, Louisiana. The parole for Phipps, who has long maintained he was wrongfully convicted for the shooting, was granted Tuesday.

Credit: Angelique Phipps via AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps has been released from prison after being granted parole in the case of a 2001 shooting at a south Louisiana nightclub.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that Phipps was released late Tuesday, hours after parole was granted by the state parole board.

Phipps was serving a 30-year sentence after a St. Tammany Parish jury found him guilty in 2001 of manslaughter in the shooting death of a man at a nightclub in Slidell. At the time of the shooting, he was a 22-year-old rapper with a new record deal with the No Limit label.

ExploreFBI agent alleges Suge Knight ordered 1997 killing of Notorious B.I.G.

Phipps has always maintained that he was wrongfully convicted. Witnesses told The Huffington Post in 2015 that their testimony was coerced, bringing new attention to his case.

Why we picked this story
Why we picked this story At our morning team huddle, we discuss stories that are “talkers.” People are primed to look for driving forces in the world, ones that we can explain through our collective experience. This is one example.

Phipps, meanwhile, was drawing praise for mentoring young inmates. Board members noted that he had no disciplinary infractions in the last 18 years and that he would be eligible for early release for good behavior in 2024.

Under his current parole conditions, he must observe a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, avoid establishments which serve alcohol, perform six hours of community service a month with at-risk youth, and meet with his parole officer weekly.

ExploreDJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in slaying at Kentucky Derby party

Phipps’ wife and mother pledged to help him comply with his parole conditions. No one opposed the parole and the parole panel approved it unanimously.

“I want to say thank you for this opportunity,” Phipps added. “I definitely want to say I’m sorry to the family of the victim and to just anyone who was affected by this.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards granted Phipps clemency in April, setting up Tuesday’s hearing.

In Other News
1
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
2
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals
3
1 dead in Miami-area condo collapse; 35 rescued, 51 reportedly missing
4
NEW DETAILS: Mom in custody after daughters found dead in Florida canal
5
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it's last time
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top