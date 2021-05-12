DJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in slaying at Kentucky Derby party

A DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of a female employee at a Louisville nightclub where a Kentucky Derby party was held the night before the race.
Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon, a crewmember of Harlow’s Private Garden music collective, allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Kasmira Nash in the early-morning hours of May 1, according to a statement released Tuesday by prosecutors.
O’Bannon, 27, also known as Ronnie Lucciano, turned himself in to Louisville Metro Police Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, reports said.
The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, and authorities have not yet revealed whether Nash was the intended target.
There was no indication that Harlow was involved.
O’Bannon, however, was spotted on surveillance video with Harlow inside Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road when gunfire erupted nearly two weeks ago.
Footage appears to show an altercation that turned physical before a gun flashed and a single shot was fired, according to WDRB News in Louisville.
Nash, who was working at the time, died at the scene after being mortally wounded. Another man was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital but wasn’t seriously hurt, according to reports.
O’Bannon, who has also been charged with evidence tampering, was being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to Louisville Metro Police.
His arraignment is scheduled for May 17 in Jefferson Circuit Court, WDRB reports.
O’Bannon reportedly grew up with Harlow in Louisville and is a graduate of the University of Louisville.
Harlow, a 23-year-old white rapper from Louisville, has several runaway hits including “What’s Poppin,” “Already Best Friends,” and “Tyler Herro,” all which appear on his December 2020 debut album “Thats What They All Say.”