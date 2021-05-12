DJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in slaying at Kentucky Derby party

O’Bannon, however, was spotted on surveillance video with Harlow inside Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road when gunfire erupted nearly two weeks ago.

Footage appears to show an altercation that turned physical before a gun flashed and a single shot was fired, according to WDRB News in Louisville.

Nash, who was working at the time, died at the scene after being mortally wounded. Another man was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital but wasn’t seriously hurt, according to reports.

O’Bannon, who has also been charged with evidence tampering, was being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to Louisville Metro Police.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 17 in Jefferson Circuit Court, WDRB reports.

O’Bannon reportedly grew up with Harlow in Louisville and is a graduate of the University of Louisville.

Harlow, a 23-year-old white rapper from Louisville, has several runaway hits including “What’s Poppin,” “Already Best Friends,” and “Tyler Herro,” all which appear on his December 2020 debut album “Thats What They All Say.”