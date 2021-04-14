Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

The queen and Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, made a public appearance on Wednesday, visiting young sailors at the Royal Yacht Squadron sailing club on the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Since Philip’s death his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Princess Eugenie, paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, shared memories of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her grandfather.

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” Eugenie wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”