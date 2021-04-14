ajc logo
Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, as preparations stepped up for his ceremonial funeral on the weekend.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, until handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

The queen and Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, made a public appearance on Wednesday, visiting young sailors at the Royal Yacht Squadron sailing club on the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Since Philip’s death his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Princess Eugenie, paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, shared memories of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her grandfather.

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” Eugenie wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

