How to watch the funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth’s longtime husband, will be held Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. ET.
The funeral will be live streamed here on AJC.com.
Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. Because of coronavirus concerns, Buckingham Palace said Philip’s funeral service will be “much reduced in scale and with no public access.” Only 30 people will be in attendance at the event, which will take place at Windsor Castle.
The funeral will be televised on ABC here in the U.S., as well as on the BBC, which is carried by several cable providers in the states, along with Sky and ITN.
Prior to the service, there will be a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, also set to be televised.
Buckingham Palace is recommending that royal fans and mourners watch the ceremony from home, to comply with Britain’s partial lockdown.