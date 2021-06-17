President Biden to sign Juneteenth bill into law on Thursday

More than 60% of Americans know “nothing at all” or only “a little bit” about Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day or Jubilee Day, according to a new Gallup survey.

The 37% of respondents who reported having “a lot” or “some” knowledge of the holiday may be an increase from previous years, pollsters and academics believe, reflecting growing awareness after last summer’s protests against racism and police brutality.

The survey found nearly half supported teaching the history of Juneteenth in public schools. There was less support — 35% — for making June 19 a federal holiday, but only a quarter of respondents said they were opposed to the idea.

The poll is the first Gallup has conducted about Juneteenth.

Most states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.