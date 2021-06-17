ajc logo
X

President Biden to sign Juneteenth bill into law on Thursday

Senate Unanimously Votes , To Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday.On June 15, the Senate passed a bill to commemorate the end of slavery in America by establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day.Last year, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson blocked the bill, saying it would cost U.S. taxpayers too much money to give federal employees the day off.But as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained traction this year, Sen. Johnson dropped his objection.While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter, Sen. Ron Johnson, via CNN.According to CNN, every state except for South Dakota has come to officially commemorate Juneteenth, though only a few recognize it as a paid holiday.The bill must now pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to be cemented as law.The bill must now pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to be cemented as law

National Politics | Updated 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President Joe Biden is set to sign the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday on Thursday.

The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act moved through Congress this week, with the House and Senate passing it just days before the holiday, which falls on Saturday. Juneteenth will become the 12th federal holiday and the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan.

Biden is set to sign the bill at 3:30 p.m. ET, which you can watch live at this link.

Juneteenth commemorates the day that news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in 1865. Although Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became effective Jan. 1, 1863, some holders of enslaved people didn’t give them the message that they were free. On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought the news to Galveston.

More than 60% of Americans know “nothing at all” or only “a little bit” about Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day or Jubilee Day, according to a new Gallup survey.

The 37% of respondents who reported having “a lot” or “some” knowledge of the holiday may be an increase from previous years, pollsters and academics believe, reflecting growing awareness after last summer’s protests against racism and police brutality.

ExploreEmancipation Day and Juneteenth celebrations aren’t new to Georgia

The survey found nearly half supported teaching the history of Juneteenth in public schools. There was less support — 35% — for making June 19 a federal holiday, but only a quarter of respondents said they were opposed to the idea.

The poll is the first Gallup has conducted about Juneteenth.

Most states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top