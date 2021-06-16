Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Interesting Facts About Juneteenth.Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, marks the day Gen. Gordon Granger announced to slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they were free.Here are some things to know about the historic event.President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, 2.5 years prior to Granger's announcement, but slaves in Texas were not aware that they were free.The migration of freedpeople to Northernregions or to track down family members became known as “the scatter.”.Juneteenth is still not a federal holiday, though most states recognize it as a national holiday.The Juneteenth flag is full of symbolism, with the bursting “new star” representing a new freedom and a new people

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had objected in the previous Congress to a bill to celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday because of the cost and lack of debate, he said. Johnson noted that he has supported resolutions recognizing the significance of Juneteenth, but he was concerned the new holiday would give federal employees another day off at a cost of about $600 million per year.

“While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter. Therefore, I do not intend to object,” Johnson said in a statement before Tuesday’s vote.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and had 60 co-sponsors. He tweeted Monday: “We have a long road towards racial justice in the United States and we cannot get there without acknowledging our nation’s original sin of slavery. It is long past time to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.”

The vast majority of states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.