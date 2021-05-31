ajc logo
President Biden memorializes war dead at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden adjusts a the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: Alex Brandon

National & World News
By Calvin Woodward, The Associated Press

President Joe Biden honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground.

Watch a replay of President Biden honoring fallen U.S. servicemembers on Memorial Day:

The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pause after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: Alex Brandon

After approaching the wreath, Biden bowed his head before the wreath and made the sign of the cross. Later, he delivered a Memorial Day address and called on Americans to honor their fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifices.

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: Alex Brandon

“All those we honor today gave their lives for the country, but they live forever in our hearts," he said.

President Joe Biden places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: Alex Brandon

On Sunday, Biden addressed a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in New Castle, Delaware. Earlier in the day, he and other family members attended a memorial Mass for his son Beau Biden, a veteran who died of brain cancer six years ago to the day.

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: Alex Brandon

Last year, Biden, then a presidential candidate, chose Memorial Day to make his first public appearance in the two months after the coronavirus pandemic closed down the nation.

First lady Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley wait for President Joe Biden to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: Alex Brandon

