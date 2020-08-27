Police: Woman charged after she slapped child, used slur

According to the report, she told an employee “that (expletive) (slur) hit me in the back,” after the incident.

Three Boomers employees witnessed Zager stepping out of her go-kart on the track and smacking the boy, according to the report.

According to the child’s father, another car rammed into a row of go-karts that sent the boy’s car into Zager’s.

Another boy at the track said Zager got out of her go-kart, hit the boy with an open palm, and said to another person, “The (slur) hit me,” according to the report.

The boy’s left cheek was swollen, so Boca Raton Fire-Rescue paramedics gave him a pack of ice for it, according to the arrest report.

Zager was arrested for child abuse. When a female officer searched her, she found a tin container of pills and charged her with four counts of drug possession for the prescription pills, according to the report.