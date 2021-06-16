Pogba blows off Heineken 1 day after Ronaldo disses Coke

Coca-Cola, one of Euro 2020′s official sponsors, said Tuesday, “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences,” according to The Guardian.

Ronaldo’s move reportedly cost Coca-Cola billions of dollars in market value.

Heineken is also an official sponsor of Euro 2020, which is the 16th UEFA European Championship. The tournament, being held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed because of the coronavirus. It is still keeping the name, UEFA Euro 2020.