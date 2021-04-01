X

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

Pfizer Study Suggests COVID Vaccine Works Against Different Strains. Pfizer and researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston teamed up for the study. They tested one modification to the spike protein that COVID-19 variants in both the U.K. and South Africa share. This mutation, called N501Y, is thought to make the virus more contagious. As part of the study, blood samples from 20 people who've received the vaccine were analyzed. Antibodies in those blood samples were able to fend off the particular mutation. However, the strain discovered in South Africa has an additional mutation, called E484K, that needs to be tested. It is common for viruses to mutate. Vaccines can be adjusted to remain effective. It was a very reassuring finding that at least this mutation, which was one of the ones people are most concerned about, does not seem to be a problem, Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer, via Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.

The companies said the vaccine was 91% effective against symptomatic disease and was even more protective in preventing severe disease. Of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases detected through March 13, 77 were among people who received the vaccine and 850 were among people who got dummy shots.

There were no serious safety concerns and the vaccine also appeared to work against a variant first detected in South Africa, the companies said.

The U.K. and U.S. gave the emergency green light to roll out Pfizer’s vaccine late last year followed by many other countries. The vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up.

This week, the companies said the vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, based on a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers.

