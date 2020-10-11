Pet food recalled due to mold byproduct expands

Alabama-based Sunshine Mills Inc. has expanded its previously announced voluntary recall of dog food.
The company initially issued a recall in September, citing aflatoxin, a naturally occurring mold byproduct.
If consumed in significant quantities, aflatoxin can be harmful to pets. The current levels in the recalled products are at levels above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s action levels, the recall expansion announcement said.
The expanded recall was made after an investigation conducted by the company along with the FDA “determined that additional corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020 and April 5, 2020 may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin.”
No illnesses have been reported as of the October 8 expansion.
Affected brands in the expanded recall include Hunter’s Special, Sprout, Champ, Thrifty, Top Runner, Sportsmans Pride, Old Glory, Field Trial, Whiskers & Tails, Good Dog, Paws Happy Life, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever and River Bend.
No other Sunshine Mills Inc. products are affected. For more information, including a complete list of recalled products, visit the FDA website.