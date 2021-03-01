Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort is coming soon

Merlin Entertainments, which owns Legoland, filed plans with state and local officials last year to add about 4.5 acres to its central Florida resort. A rendition of the new area showed at least six rides or attractions and a large building, possibly a restaurant. The Peppa Pig theme park will be operated under a licensing agreement with Hasbro, which owns the character.

Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011 on the former site of Cypress Gardens. The park unveiled its first hotel in 2015, added the off-site Legoland Beach Retreat in 2017 and opened Pirate Island Hotel last year.

Legoland operates eight other theme parks around the world, including in Denmark, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Japan, California and Dubai.