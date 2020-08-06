Ohio governor tests COVID-19 positive, quarantined for 14 days

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine became the nation’s second governor to test positive for COVID-19.
DeWine, who said he is not experiencing any symptoms, will quarantine for the next 14 days. Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted has tested negative.
Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020
The Republican governor’s office said Thursday he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting President Donald Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.
Last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested coronavirus positive, becoming the nation’s first governor to do so. Stitt’s July 15 announcement came the same day as the Sooner State reported 1,075 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily total since the pandemic began.
DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.