Officials investigating possible deadly shark attack in Maine

The state Marine Patrol says a woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark. Marine Patrol says a witness saw the woman swimming Monday off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)
Credit: Pat Wellenbach

Credit: Pat Wellenbach

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman is dead following what could be Maine’s first shark attack.

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the woman’s death near Bailey Island, according to the state’s Department of Marine Resources. Officials said an eyewitness reported the woman was swimming off the shore near White Sails Lane when she was injured “in what appeared to be a shark attack.”

Kayakers nearby brought her to shore and EMS responded to the scene, where she was pronounced dead.

“Until further notice, swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling, fish or seals,” the department said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

A member of a TV crew adjusts their camera while filming near the shore of Bailey Island, Maine, where a woman swimming off the coast was killed in an apparent shark attack Monday. Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Marine Patrol said. (AP Photo/Jim Gerberich)
Credit: Jim Gerberich

Credit: Jim Gerberich

Shark attacks in Maine are “very rare,” said James Sulikowski of the Sulikowski Shark and Fish Conservation Lab at Arizona State University, according to the Portland Press Herald. According to Sulikowski, there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine. In October 2010, an undersea diver filmed a shark attacking him off the coast of Eastport. The diver was uninjured.

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File has also recorded only one unprovoked shark attack in Maine since 1837, according to ABC News.

