North Augusta Public Safety mourns loss of officer

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety where Beasley worked provides emergency services including law enforcement, fire department and medical first response to the citizens in its jurisdiction, according to the department’s website.

Before joining the North Augusta Department of Public Safety last year, Beasley served with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol, WJBF reported.

“Wherever he worked or lived, he would be described as a man of integrity, high moral standards, devoted husband and loving father. His colleagues, both past and present across the state are mourning the loss of a great man,” a statement from the department reads, according to a Facebook post.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that Beasley’s is the second COVID-19-related death among Aiken County police officers this year and the third in the Augusta area.