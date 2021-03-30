NEW: 2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man’s death

Defense attorneys for the former deputies dismissed the indictments as political and said Ambler’s death was the result of heart disease and his “physical exertion in resisting” the deputies.

“With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community. While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law." - Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza

“Mr. Johnson and Mr. Camden are neither morally nor legally responsible for his death,” said attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell. “We are requesting a trial as soon possible where we can ensure politics, campaign promises, and sensationalized media portrayals will not distort the truth of what occurred.”

Garza, a Democrat who was elected by a wide margin in November, said during his campaign for district attorney that he planned to prioritize Ambler’s case.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was also indicted last year on charges of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into Ambler’s death.

Johnson, who initiated the traffic stop, is Black. Camden is white. Both deputies had “Live PD” crews with them at the time.

Police body camera video of Ambler’s death shows the gasping 400-pound man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but can’t because he has congestive heart failure.

“I am not resisting,” Ambler cries. “Sir, I can’t breathe. ... Please. ... Please.”

The body camera video was published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV last year. A&E has said its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death.

The indictments accuse the deputies of acting “recklessly” by “continuing all described restraint and actions when (Ambler) stated on multiple occasions he could not breathe and had a health condition.”

A&E did not respond to a request for comment on the indictments.