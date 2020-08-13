NC veteran reunited with Chihuahua mix who saved his life

Paramedics took him to CarolinaEast, where he was cared for by staff.

“We thank him for his service to our country and for allowing us the privilege of caring for him and sharing his story of Boo-Boo, the miracle pup,” hospital staff said.

Five days later, Armstrong reunited with Boo-Boo, the station reported.

“I’ve got tears running out of my eyes,” Armstrong said. “I missed her so much, man.”

According to WCTI, Armstrong credits his pup for helping save his life, saying he may not be here if it wasn’t for her.