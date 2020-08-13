NC veteran reunited with Chihuahua mix who saved his life

A Navy veteran reunited with his beloved pet for the first time after he says it saved his life.
WCTI in New Bern, North Carolina, reported Rudy Armstrong had a stroke while on his houseboat in Oriental, North Carolina.
“I sat down in my chair, drank my coffee, and the next thing I know it was after lunch,” he told the station, “and I couldn’t even get my hand to move and my foot wouldn’t move.”
Armstrong said he was having a stroke and couldn’t get to his phone. He made eye contact with his Chihuahua mix, Boo-Boo, and told her to get help.
Armstrong said the dog went to get the dockmaster, identified as Kim, who called 911.
Paramedics took him to CarolinaEast, where he was cared for by staff.
“We thank him for his service to our country and for allowing us the privilege of caring for him and sharing his story of Boo-Boo, the miracle pup,” hospital staff said.
Five days later, Armstrong reunited with Boo-Boo, the station reported.
“I’ve got tears running out of my eyes,” Armstrong said. “I missed her so much, man.”
According to WCTI, Armstrong credits his pup for helping save his life, saying he may not be here if it wasn’t for her.