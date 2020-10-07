Florida mother arrested after baby dies when left in car

Bay County police officers said a woman was arrested in Florida, Tuesday in connection to the Sept. 2 death of a baby who they say was left in her vehicle unattended for hours.
In an announcement posted on Facebook, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Megan Dauphin, 30, was arrested in connection to the death. She was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
WJHG out of Panama City, Florida, reported officers responded to Dauphin’s home in Panama City on September 2. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, drug paraphernalia was found in the home " that was consistent with the use of methamphetamine."
A blood analysis through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Toxicology Lab found Dauphin was under the influence of methamphetamine the morning the baby was left unattended in the vehicle for hours.
Dauphin was booked into Bay County Jail.
The Florida Department of Children and Families, the Child Protection Team, the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office, and the state attorney’s office were all credited by the sheriff’s office with helping with the investigation.