More than 2 million new global COVID cases reported in week

In a weekly analysis of COVID-19, WHO said the European region accounted for the biggest proportion of new cases for the second consecutive week, with more than 1.3 million reported cases or about 46% of the worldwide total. The U.N. health agency said deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35% spike since the previous week.

“Although the number of deaths is gradually increasing, the proportion of deaths to cases remains relatively low, compared to the early phase of the pandemic in the spring,” WHO said.