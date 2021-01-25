More cancellations for Carnival amid jumbled vaccine rollout

Shares in Miami-based Carnival Corp. dropped 5% Monday. Those of rival operator Royal Caribbean also shed 5%, while Norwegian Cruise Line slipped 2.5%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control lifted its no-sail order for the industry Oct. 30, but it is also warning people to avoid all cruise travel due to the risk of infection. The CDC allows for a phased restart if the industry meets testing and safety requirements for crew.

Cruise companies have been anxiously awaiting the CDC’s guidance for the next phase of a reopening plan, which would allow for short test voyages with volunteers. The CDC said Monday that it expects to publish further guidance sometime in the next several weeks.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Sholes said bookings for future cruises now exceed cancellations for the first time since March. But he still lowered his earnings expectations for cruise lines through 2022, believing that further delays are likely.

Travel agencies are now predicting July will be the best-case scenario for a gradual return for cruises in North America, Sholes said last week, but that a return in September or October is more likely.

That could force the cruise operator to raise additional funds to stay afloat, Sholes wrote.

Carnival Corp. lost more than $10 billion last year as the pandemic swept the globe, but said this month that it would have enough cash to survive through 2021 even with no revenue.