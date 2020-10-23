Michigan man accidentally wins two $1M lottery prizes

A mistake led a man to win not just one, but two $1 million lottery prizes.
ABC12 out of Flint, Michigan, reported that Samir Mazahem, 56, bought the tickets from the Michigan Lottery website. He initially only bought one, playing numbers that corresponded with his family members' birthdays.
“I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back in and set them up as favorites so I could easily play them in the future,” Mazahem said. “What I didn’t realize, is that meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers.”
He ended up matching the five white balls that were drawn on June 9th: 01-05-09-10-23.
Playing the numbers twice meant he won two $1 million prizes.
“I recently logged into the app to check on some tickets I had bought, and that is when I saw I had two $1 million prizes pending," Mazahem told the Michigan Lottery website. "Saying that I was stunned is an understatement. I couldn’t believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!”
Mazahem recently claimed his prizes at the Lansing, Michigan. He plans to use his winnings to buy a house and save for retirement.