Michigan man wins $4 million lottery for the second time

A Michigan man has won millions in the lottery -- for the second time.
CNN reported Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, Michigan, won $4 million from a $20 scratch-off for the second time after three years this month.
“You don’t think you'll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” Clark said. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling.”
Three years ago, Clark, now 50, bought an instant game ticket at a gas station in Hudson, Michigan, when he was delivering fuel there.
"I always just scratch the bar code off and scan it to see if it's a winner," he told Michigan Lottery Connect at the time. "This time, the ticket said to see the clerk, so I handed it to the store's owner."
He bought the same instant ticket this month.
"I scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin my dad gave me about 10 years ago," he said in a Michigan Lottery release.
Last time, Clark chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million, rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million. He did the same thing this time.