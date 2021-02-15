Michael Jordan gives $10 million for North Carolina health clinics

Novant said the new clinics would bring services to “more rural and rural-adjacent communities” and to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Jordan grew up in Wilmington before going on to play at the University of North Carolina. He later played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

“Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life,” he said.