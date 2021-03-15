Miami taps Houston’s top cop for police chief

“We went out and got what I feel is America's best chief." - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

“I want to be part of that,” he said, adding that he had opportunities in Los Angeles and with President Joe Biden’s administration. “My heart was here.”

He sent an email to his department, calling the move “truly bittersweet,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion,” Acevedo wrote. “On top of all of this, sadly we have buried six of our fallen heroes. No matter the challenge, you have all risen to the occasion, and you have honored the sacrifices of our fallen comrades with resiliency and sustained excellence.”

At a Monday news conference, Turner, the Houston mayor, said Acevedo called to tell him he had taken the job in Miami on Sunday, which took him by surprise, but he wished him well in his new job.

“A lot of us hate to see him leave the city of Houston,” Turner said. “I also realize this is an extraordinary opportunity for him at a time when he is one of the nation’s leading voices in law enforcement.”

Acevedo is a registered Republican who spoke by video on the opening night of the last year’s Democratic convention. That appearance came after Acevedo responded sharply to a demand by Trump that governors had to start dominating protesters or he’d send in the military. Acevedo told the president to keep his “mouth shut” if he didn’t have anything constructive to say.

Acevedo is active on Twitter, calling for gun control and weighing in on other national issues. He has an image as a progressive reformer, but he’s been criticized for dragging his feet on releasing videos of police shootings, and a task force appointed during last summer’s protests over racial injustice made more than 100 recommendations for improving Houston’s police department.

On Monday, Acevedo acknowledged the problem with bad policing and said he thought he brings a new perspective to Miami’s police department.

“There’s a lot of pain in this nation. Unless we take the time to feel that pain, process that pain, acknowledge that pain of communities of color that disproportionally are impacted by bad policing, we will never get beyond the summer of 2020,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo was born in Havana and is the son of a Cuban police officer. The family emigrated to the U.S. in 1968, settling in California. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of La Verne.

He served in the California Highway Patrol, working his way to chief in 2005. Before becoming Houston’s top officer, he became police chief in Austin, Texas, in 2007.