19-year-old accused of firing gun around time of deadly Houston police helicopter crash

Claros-Trajedo was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a metro area, KHOU reported.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said six people were arrested in connection to the incident, but it’s not clear if Claros-Trajedo in among those six.

The helicopter pilot, 35-year-old Chase Cormier, was severely injured and broke his back. He was moved to a rehabilitation hospital Friday.

Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox, 35, died in the incident. Visitation was held him this evening. A private funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

If you would like to honor fallen officer Jason Knox, here is how you can join us in saying goodbye.

Claros-Trajedo remains in jail on a $15,000 bond, KHOU reported.

The crash remains under investigation.