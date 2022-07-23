ajc logo
X

Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $790M; 4 Georgia tickets worth $10,000 each

No winners... yet: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $515 million

Combined ShapeCaption
No winners... yet: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $515 million

National & World News
27 minutes ago
Players have a shot at nation’s fourth largest jackpot on Tuesday; Ga. ticket from drawing earlier this month nabbed $1 million prize

Lottery officials on Friday night raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot.

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

In Friday’s drawing, four tickets sold in Georgia matched four of the white balls in addition to having the Mega Ball, which nets them $10,000. One lucky ticket from Georgia back on July 1 matched the five white balls in the drawing, earning that ticket holder a cool $1 million.

Friday night’s numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and Mega Ball 16.

The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would be $464.4 million.

In addition to Georgia, Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Editors' Picks
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...22h ago
Volunteers charged with 18 NCAA violations while coached by Jeremy Pruitt
17h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
23h ago
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp
17h ago
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp
17h ago
Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff
1h ago
The Latest
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal
10m ago
Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers
39m ago
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for shooting
45m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
22h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top