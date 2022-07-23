Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $790M; 4 Georgia tickets worth $10,000 each

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

In Friday’s drawing, four tickets sold in Georgia matched four of the white balls in addition to having the Mega Ball, which nets them $10,000. One lucky ticket from Georgia back on July 1 matched the five white balls in the drawing, earning that ticket holder a cool $1 million.