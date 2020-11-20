Meg Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting on new album

Explore Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Elsewhere on “Good News,” Megan — a 25-year-old Houston native who quickly rose to fame thanks to her sharp wit, dexterous rhymes and assured social media know-how — collaborates with Da Baby, City Girls, SZA, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Young Thug; producers featured on the LP include Cool & Dre, Tay Keith, Juicy J, Mustard, J.R. Rotem and Megan’s longtime creative partner Lil Ju.

“Good News” follows a pair of Hot 100-topping singles in “Savage,” a remix of Megan’s swaggering hip-hop hit co-starring her fellow Houstonian Beyonce, and “WAP,” Megan’s ultra-raunchy duet with Cardi B that set a record for the most streams racked up in a song’s opening week.

Last month she performed on “Saturday Night Live,” where she called attention to Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky, and published an op-ed in The New York Times in which she detailed the ways in which “Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”

Among music industry insiders, Megan is viewed as a strong contender for January’s Grammy Awards, nominations for which are due to be announced next week.