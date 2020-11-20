X

Meg Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting on new album

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez in new diss track ‘Shots Fired’ . On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News.’. The first song on the album, “Shots Fired,” is seemingly a diss track aimed at Tory Lanez. . Lanez and Megan have gone back and forth since July, when Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the feet multiple times. . In “Shots Fired,” Megan slams Lanez for denying the shooting, saying he’s “lying” to “save face.” . She even said that if it “weren’t for [her],” Lanez would’ve been arrested the week of the incident. . And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Lock yo’ a-- up) … Who a snitch? I ain’t never went to the police with no names, Megan Thee Stallion / "Shots Fired". Megan's diss track went on to address lyrics Lanez released about the incident on his own album, 'Daystar.'. In the album’s opening track, “Money Over Fallouts,” Lanez accused Megan of lying about being shot because she didn’t have any injury to her bones or tendons. .  Gotta see a couple questions ... How the f--- you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?, Tory Lanez / "Money Over Fallouts". Megan fired back, saying the gun he shot her with was loaded with “pellets.” . You shot a 5’10” b---- with a .22 ... Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets ... A p---- n---- with a p---- gun in his feelings, Megan Thee Stallion / "Shots Fired"

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By Mikael Wood, Los Angeles Times (TNS)

“Good News” is here.

Near the end of a year in which she’s dominated pop culture — yet also faced trouble she likely couldn’t have imagined just a few months ago — Megan Thee Stallion released her long-awaited debut album on Friday.

The 17-track set opens with the bouncy “Shots Fired,” which appears to address the rapper Tory Lanez, who Megan says shot her after a party in July in the Hollywood Hills.

“I know you want the clout, so I ain’t saying y’all name,” Megan raps in the track, which also asks the listener to imagine someone “lying about shooting a real (expletive).”

Earlier in the week, Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges connected to the incident.)

ExploreTory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Elsewhere on “Good News,” Megan — a 25-year-old Houston native who quickly rose to fame thanks to her sharp wit, dexterous rhymes and assured social media know-how — collaborates with Da Baby, City Girls, SZA, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Young Thug; producers featured on the LP include Cool & Dre, Tay Keith, Juicy J, Mustard, J.R. Rotem and Megan’s longtime creative partner Lil Ju.

“Good News” follows a pair of Hot 100-topping singles in “Savage,” a remix of Megan’s swaggering hip-hop hit co-starring her fellow Houstonian Beyonce, and “WAP,” Megan’s ultra-raunchy duet with Cardi B that set a record for the most streams racked up in a song’s opening week.

ExploreBeyoncé joins Meg Thee Stallion on ‘Savage’ remix for coronavirus relief

Last month she performed on “Saturday Night Live,” where she called attention to Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky, and published an op-ed in The New York Times in which she detailed the ways in which “Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”

Among music industry insiders, Megan is viewed as a strong contender for January’s Grammy Awards, nominations for which are due to be announced next week.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.