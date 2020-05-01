Beyoncé joins Meg Thee Stallion on ‘Savage’ remix for coronavirus relief

"Beyoncé's BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement on Beyonce's official website from BeyGOOD said. "In our major cities, African Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis."

According to the statement, BeyGOOD joined with Twitter's Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to donate $6 million to local community-based organizations, including Bread of Life, UCLA and National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide mental health wellness services in Houston, New Orleans , New York and Detroit.

Meg excitedly posted about the single on her Instagram page Wednesday.

“I’m literally crying,” she captioned the post.