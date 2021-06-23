McDonald’s launching national loyalty program in July

McDonald’s announced Tuesday its Rewards program is launching nationwide on July 8. The company’s biggest competitors, including Burger King and Wendy’s, as well as brands such as Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Chipotle, have all had long-standing rewards programs.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards is only available on its app and gives customers 100 points for every dollar spent. People who sign up will automatically get 1,500 points after their first order using the program, which is enough points for a chicken sandwich, cheeseburger or a vanilla cone, reports CNN.