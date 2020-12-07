Man killed in Georgia was wanted in Alabama police chase

The driver, Lazarus Lamonte Glover, 41, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer out of Hueytown. Birmingham police charged him with one count of attempted murder after an officer crashed during the chase, and Riverside police have charged him with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Glover is from McDonough and has previous felony convictions in Georgia, police said. Glover remained jailed in Jefferson County, Alabama, with bonds totaling $150,000.

Police said the two men tried to burglarize a Hueytown business and then fired at officers responding to an alarm call. A chase started on Interstate 59/20, with shots being fired at officers. At least one police car crashed. Several police vehicles were struck by the gunfire, but no officers were wounded.

Officers tossed spike strips onto the interstate, and the vehicle — a silver or white Cadillac SUV — stopped a short distance later. Shots were still fired at police, and a Riverside police patrol vehicle was struck. Glover, the driver, was taken into custody; the other person — now identified as Loyd — fled into the woods.