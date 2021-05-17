ajc logo
X

Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

Dallas Police and members of the FBI investigate the scene close to where a toddler was found dead with multiple wounds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Mountain Creek area of Dallas.
Dallas Police and members of the FBI investigate the scene close to where a toddler was found dead with multiple wounds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Mountain Creek area of Dallas.

Credit: Juan Figueroa

Credit: Juan Figueroa

National & World News | Updated 57 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

An 18-year-old arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a neighborhood street in southwest Dallas was known to frequent the area, residents said.

The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood.

ExploreLAST WEEK: Alabama father charged with murder after missing newborn found dead

Darriynn Brown was arrested and was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary. Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

“Hard to believe. I don’t think he was in his right mind,” neighbor Jose Ramirez told WFAA television station.

Explore2nd suspect arrested after fatal shooting of girl, 7, in McDonald’s drive-thru

Brown’s bond is set at $1.5 million. His attorney, Robbie McClung, said Monday that she had not yet met with him so she could not comment.

Dallas Police and members of the FBI investigate the scene close to where a toddler was found dead with multiple wounds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Mountain Creek area of Dallas.
Dallas Police and members of the FBI investigate the scene close to where a toddler was found dead with multiple wounds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Mountain Creek area of Dallas.

Credit: Juan Figueroa

Credit: Juan Figueroa

Brown was arrested on April 27 on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest in a case that’s still pending. According to court documents for that charge, he lives with his parents a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found.

Explore LAST WEEK: Autopsy reveals single gunshot killed baby as police opened fire during chase

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News that she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top