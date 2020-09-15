Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be TV only this year

“It will not be the same parade we’re used to. It will be a different kind of event,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a Monday news conference.

The #MacysParade is a New York City staple.



For decades we’ve celebrated the holiday season with viewers worldwide, and this year will be no different!



Working closely with @Macys, we’ve planned a safe and creative event worthy of this holiday tradition. pic.twitter.com/ap0Rm3cC4I — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 14, 2020

The number of participants in this year’s event will be reduced by about 75%, Macy’s said Monday. Participants will practice social distancing during performances and wear face coverings, as well as supplementary Personal Protective Equipment based on their role.

All participants will be 18 years or older. Performances by regional high school and college marching bands will be pushed to the 2021 parade, and local professional marching and musical groups will fill the gap for 2020.