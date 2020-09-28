Lawmaker: ‘Rioting’ needs a new legal definition

Kentucky law defines a riot as a public disturbance involving five or more people “which by tumultuous and violent conduct creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function.”

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott speaks at a rally held by Fairness Campaign to advance LGTBQ rights, in the Rotunda at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. State Rep. Attica Scott was arrested and charged Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2020 with first-degree rioting, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts: unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

The law defines first-degree rioting as knowingly participating in a riot that causes injury to a person who is not rioting, or causes substantial property damage.

Scott said she and her daughter had joined protesters gathered downtown Thursday evening and they were driving to a church that offered refuge to people who would otherwise be caught on the street in violation of a curfew. Police blocked their route, so they parked and walked to the church instead. Officers then converged on them to make arrests before the curfew took effect, Scott said.

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it's important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

“LMPD swarmed us,” Scott said. “They started yelling, 'Circle 'em, circle ‘em.’ They wouldn’t let us leave to go back to our vehicle. And they wouldn’t let us literally cross the street to get to the church and sanctuary.”

Willner said what happened to Scott while she was seeking sanctuary "cannot happen again.