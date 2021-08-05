Kentucky sheriff’s deputy shot dead while working off-duty security job

Shirley underwent emergency surgery at University of Louisville Hospital but doctors were unable to save him, Yates said.

Shirley graduated from the police academy in December 2019 and immediately went to work for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was not married.

“Everybody liked him. He was a good person, he was good to be around,” Major George Grissom said, according to CBS affiliate WLKY.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields described the shooting as “sickening” and confirmed the investigation had been turned over to her department.

“We will make an arrest,” she said Thursday.

Authorities have not yet provided a description of the suspect.