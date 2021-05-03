ajc logo
X

Body of slain woman found near Opryland in Nashville

Authorities in Nashville are investigating the mysterious death of an unidentified woman whose body was found Sunday morning near Opryland. Police have not yet revealed how the woman may have died but are treating the case as a homicide, reports said.
Authorities in Nashville are investigating the mysterious death of an unidentified woman whose body was found Sunday morning near Opryland. Police have not yet revealed how the woman may have died but are treating the case as a homicide, reports said.

Credit: File Photo

Credit: File Photo

National & World News | 30 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Victim had 2 tattoos, but no other forms of identification found

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, are investigating the mysterious death of an unidentified woman whose body was found early Sunday near Opryland.

A person walking underneath the Briley Parkway overpass about 6 a.m. discovered the body in a parking lot on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive and called police, according to reports.

Police have not yet revealed how the woman may have died but are treating the case as a homicide, reports said.

The victim appeared to be in her 30s and had bruises on her face, according to Metro police. She had two tattoos, one of which was an hourglass with the name “Pamela” on her left forearm; on her lower back was the ancient Chinese yin and yang symbol.

The area where the body was found is near an RV campground called the Nashville KOA Resort on the western bend of the Cumberland River.

Police found no identification, cellphone nor other clues on the body that would indicate who she was or where she was from.

The local medical examiner was working to make a positive identification and to determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information was urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top