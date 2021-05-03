Body of slain woman found near Opryland in Nashville

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, are investigating the mysterious death of an unidentified woman whose body was found early Sunday near Opryland.
A person walking underneath the Briley Parkway overpass about 6 a.m. discovered the body in a parking lot on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive and called police, according to reports.
Police have not yet revealed how the woman may have died but are treating the case as a homicide, reports said.
The victim appeared to be in her 30s and had bruises on her face, according to Metro police. She had two tattoos, one of which was an hourglass with the name “Pamela” on her left forearm; on her lower back was the ancient Chinese yin and yang symbol.
The area where the body was found is near an RV campground called the Nashville KOA Resort on the western bend of the Cumberland River.
Police found no identification, cellphone nor other clues on the body that would indicate who she was or where she was from.
The local medical examiner was working to make a positive identification and to determine the official cause of death.
Anyone with information was urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.