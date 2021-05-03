Body of slain woman found near Opryland in Nashville

The area where the body was found is near an RV campground called the Nashville KOA Resort on the western bend of the Cumberland River.

Police found no identification, cellphone nor other clues on the body that would indicate who she was or where she was from.

The local medical examiner was working to make a positive identification and to determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information was urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.