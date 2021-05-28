ajc logo
X

Jury reaches verdict at murder trial in death of Iowa runner

former farm laborer Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his closing arguments in his trial. A jury reached a verdict Friday afternoon in the murder trial of a farm laborer charged with killing a University Iowa student in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
former farm laborer Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his closing arguments in his trial. A jury reached a verdict Friday afternoon in the murder trial of a farm laborer charged with killing a University Iowa student in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

National & World News | Updated 8 minutes ago
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A jury reached a verdict Friday afternoon in the murder trial of a farm laborer charged with killing a University Iowa student in 2018.

Jurors at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport reached the verdict after about seven hours of deliberations on Thursday and Friday in the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Court officials were expected to announce the verdict Friday afternoon.

ExploreBoy, 14, charged as adult in 13-year-old girl’s death

Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018.

Prosecutors allege that Bahena Rivera attacked Tibbetts while she was running and then dumped her body in a cornfield.

ExploreNo sex offender treatment, no parole for Bill Cosby, 83

Bahena Rivera claimed that two mystery men killed Tibbetts but forced him to drive them and left him with the body.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top