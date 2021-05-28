No sex offender treatment, no parole for Bill Cosby, 83

The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”