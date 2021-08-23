ajc logo
X

Jesse Jackson, wife remain hospitalized for COVID-19

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Caption
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

COVID-19
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

CHICAGO — Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.

Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot in January at a public event where he urged others to do the same. But Jacqueline Jackson, 77, has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. He declined to elaborate Monday.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

The couple, married nearly 60 years, was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, family members announced Saturday, with their age as a factor. A day later, their son Jonathan Jackson said both parents were resting comfortably at the hospital and “responding positively to their treatments.”

In this Jan. 8 file photo, the Rev. Jesse Jackson receives Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, COVID administration physician, at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Caption
In this Jan. 8 file photo, the Rev. Jesse Jackson receives Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, COVID administration physician, at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

“The status of my parents has not changed,” Jonathan Jackson said in a Monday statement. “We are ever mindful that COVID-19 is a serious disease and we ask that you continue in prayer for my parents, as we remain prayerful for yours.”

Jacqueline Jackson is also a civil rights activist who has traveled worldwide to advocate for causes. The couple has five children together.

ExploreJesse Jackson, wife hospitalized with COVID-19

Jesse Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, has remained active in calling for voting rights and other issues in recent years, even after disclosing a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2017. During the pandemic, he has encouraged others, particularly Black people, to get COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination rates among Black people have lagged behind white people.

After Jackson got his first dose in January at a community hospital on Chicago’s South Side, the crowd applauded.

“Take the vaccination,” Jackson said. “Now.”

In Other News
1
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval
2
Georgia man says COVID trauma changed his view of the virus
3
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
4
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
5
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top