Jay-Z, accused in suit of raping minor with Sean Combs, calls it blackmail

On Sunday, the plaintiff amended the lawsuit to name Jay-Z as the other celebrity, asserting in court papers that he and Mr. Combs took turns raping her after she arrived at the party and drank part of a drink that made her feel “woozy and lightheaded.” Jay-Z called the claims “idiotic” and said that he came from a world where “we protect children.” Mr. Combs has denied all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct and has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Buzbee, a personal injury lawyer in Houston, who has filed at least 20 sex assault lawsuits against Mr. Combs and used a phone hotline, Instagram and a news conference to find clients.

In an extensive response, Jay-Z, 55, said he had received a demand letter from Mr. Buzbee appearing to seek a settlement but that the letter had the opposite effect: “It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!,” the statement read.

The statement went on to say: “My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit. You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games.”

The suit filed by Mr. Buzbee noted that Jay-Z had responded to the legal letter by filing a pre-emptive lawsuit, which the suit called “frivolous.”

According to the Buzbee lawsuit filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, the plaintiff went to Radio City Music Hall to try to gain entrance to the award show being held there or to attend an after-party. She said in the suit that she approached several limousine drivers parked near the venue, and that a driver for Mr. Combs agreed to take her to an after-party, which she described as having taken place at a “large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway.”

The suit said that after the drink she was given made her feel woozy, she went to lie down in an empty bedroom, where it said Mr. Combs, Jay-Z and an unidentified female celebrity entered.

The lawsuit suit said the plaintiff was held down by Jay-Z as he raped her, but that while Mr. Combs was assaulting her, she began hitting him in the neck and managed to escape the party. The suit said she ran to a gas station, where her father picked her up.

Mr. Combs’s lawyers have denied that he sexually assaulted anyone and have said that the news conference Mr. Buzbee held was part of a “reckless media circus” and a publicity stunt.

All of the suits from Mr. Buzbee have been initially filed by anonymous plaintiffs. The judge overseeing the case against Mr. Combs and Jay-Z granted the plaintiff anonymity on a temporary basis, but she will soon re-evaluate whether the plaintiff can proceed without identifying herself.