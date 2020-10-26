X

It’s a boy — a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World

In this image provided by Walt Disney World, white rhinoceros Kendi shows off a baby male rhino she gave birth to Sunday at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The baby rhino was the result of a Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. (Walt Disney World via AP)

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a boy — a big boy.

A 150-pound white rhinoceros was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida over the weekend.

The as-yet-named rhino was born to Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park in 1999.

Both mom and son are doing well under the care of their human keepers, Disney said in a news release.

In this image provided by Walt Disney World, white rhinoceros Kendi, back left, shows off a baby male rhino she gave birth to Sunday at Disney's Animal Kingdom. (Walt Disney World via AP)

In the upcoming weeks, the newborn rhino will be introduced to his crash — or group of rhinos — on the theme park’s savanna.

White rhinos are the second-largest land mammal and are an endangered species with a near-threatened status. The newborn’s birth Sunday was a successful product of the Species Survival Plans overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

Disney says it was the 11th white rhino born at Disney World, and two more are on the way. The theme park resort’s animal care team is keeping a watch on two other rhinos expected to give birth next year.

