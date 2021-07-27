ajc logo
Issa Rae breaks internet with surprise wedding photos from private ceremony

The internet's favorite awkward Black girl and beloved "Insecure" star has tied the knot. On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France.
The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot. On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Tribune News Service
56 minutes ago

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot.

On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her “longtime beau” Louis Diame.

Jokingly referring to the event as an “impromptu photo shoot,” she wrote online that her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with “Somebody’s Husband.”

As users on the internet scrambled, trying to decipher whether the holy matrimony was real, White Eden Weddings planning service thanked Rae on Instagram for entrusting them with her vision.

After wrapping up filming on the final season of “Insecure,” the artist is embarking on a new chapter with the love of her life, writing another story that’s all her own.

