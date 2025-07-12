Nation & World News
Iga Swiatek takes the first set of the Wimbledon women's final 6-0 against Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek has taken the first set of the women’s Wimbledon final against Amanda Anisimova 6-0
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Iga Swiatek has taken the first set of the women's Wimbledon final against Amanda Anisimova 6-0.

Swiatek broke her American opponent in the opening game and added two more breaks to clinch the set in 25 minutes.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box and was scheduled to take part in the trophy ceremony afterward.

Whoever wins Saturday will be the eighth consecutive first-time Wimbledon champion.

The title match at Centre Court is the first for Anisimova, a 23-year-old American, at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, already owns five such trophies, going 5-0 in major finals, but never had been this far on the grass courts of the All England Club. She's been the champion on the French Open's red clay four times and on the U.S. Open's hard courts once.

Anisimova and Swiatek never had played each other as pros.

Swiatek spent most of 2022, 2023 and 2024 at No. 1 in the WTA rankings but is seeded No. 8 at Wimbledon after going more than a year without claiming a title anywhere. She served a one-month doping ban last year after failing an out-of-competition drug test; an investigation determined she was inadvertently exposed to a contaminated medical product used for trouble sleeping and jet lag.

Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was a semifinalist at age 17 at the 2019 French Open.

She took time away from the tour a little more than two years ago because of burnout. A year ago, she tried to qualify for Wimbledon, because her ranking of 189th was too low to get into the field automatically, but lost in the preliminary event.

Anisimova will break into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time next week, no matter what happens Saturday.

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales shakes hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

