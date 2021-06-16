ajc logo
‘I know you’ve had a long trip’ | Best quotes from the Biden-Putin summit

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, center, greets President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the 'Villa la Grange', Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
Credit: Saul Loeb

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plunged into hours of face-to-face talks Wednesday at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion, a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders agree that relations between their countries are at an all-time low.

Here are some of the more notable quotes from the summit, as it unfolds:

“I would like to thank you for your initiative in today’s meeting. I know you’ve had a long trip, a lot of work. Nevertheless, there are many issues in Russian-American relations that need to be discussed at the highest level, and I hope that our meeting will be productive.”

— Putin to Biden, according to a Kremlin transcript, reported by ABC News.

“Thank you, as I said outside, I think it’s always better to meet face to face.”

— Biden to Putin

“Switzerland is very honored to welcome you for this summit, and it is delighted — in line with its tradition of good offices — to support dialogue and mutual understanding. I wish you both, Mr. Presidents, a fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world.”

— Swiss President Guy Parmelin

