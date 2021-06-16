‘I know you’ve had a long trip’ | Best quotes from the Biden-Putin summit

With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plunged into hours of face-to-face talks Wednesday at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion, a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders agree that relations between their countries are at an all-time low.
Here are some of the more notable quotes from the summit, as it unfolds:
“I would like to thank you for your initiative in today’s meeting. I know you’ve had a long trip, a lot of work. Nevertheless, there are many issues in Russian-American relations that need to be discussed at the highest level, and I hope that our meeting will be productive.”
— Putin to Biden, according to a Kremlin transcript, reported by ABC News.
“Thank you, as I said outside, I think it’s always better to meet face to face.”
— Biden to Putin
“Switzerland is very honored to welcome you for this summit, and it is delighted — in line with its tradition of good offices — to support dialogue and mutual understanding. I wish you both, Mr. Presidents, a fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world.”
— Swiss President Guy Parmelin