How many books did Beverly Cleary write?

Her website says Cleary’s books have been published in 28 languages. She was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000 for her contributions to children’s literature.

So, just how many books did she publish?

In addition to the 8 Ramona books, there six about Henry Huggins, according to a listing by honestreaders.com. Plus, she published

Two about Ellen Tebbits and Otis Spofford

Two Ramona Quimby non-fiction books

Four “First Love” books

Three about the mouse from “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.”

Two about Leigh Botts

13 standalone novels, including “Leave It To Beaver (based on the TV series)” and “Muggie Maggie.”

A short-story collection, “Two Times the Fun.”

Six picture books

Two memoir/autobiographies

This image shows a collection of books by Beverly Cleary on Friday, March 26, 2021, at a home in Altadena, Calif. The beloved children's author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary's publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, Calif., her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney) Credit: Anthony McCartney Credit: Anthony McCartney

That listing would bring her total to at least 49, not counting books published in other languagues.

Her own website, when displaying a list of all titles, has 55 “results.”

Every reader of this story probably has a favorite Beverly Cleary book. Mine is probably “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.” But the author claimed not to have one.

The AP obituary said she replied this way one time when she was asked her favorite: “Does your mother have a favorite child?”

RELATED

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

Read and sign the online guestbook for Beverly Cleary