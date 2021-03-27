How many books did Beverly Cleary write?

The author of the children’s books about Henry Huggins, Beezus and Ramona published her first book in 1950 and her last Ramona book in 1999
Beverly Cleary, author of those favorite children’s classics, turned out a virtual library of stories about children, some non-fiction books and even a couple of children’s books about an adventurous mouse.
Cleary, who died Thursday in California at the age of 104, won prestigious awards and a devoted readership over several generations of school-age children. But just how many books did she write?
There were eight about Ramona Quimby, the Associated Press reported, starting in 1955 with “Beezus and Ramona,” and ending with “Ramona’s World” in 1999.
Her books were not all made-up stories. Two books were autobiographies, “A Girl from Yamhill” and “My Own Two Feet.”
Her website says Cleary’s books have been published in 28 languages. She was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000 for her contributions to children’s literature.
So, just how many books did she publish?
In addition to the 8 Ramona books, there six about Henry Huggins, according to a listing by honestreaders.com. Plus, she published
- Two about Ellen Tebbits and Otis Spofford
- Two Ramona Quimby non-fiction books
- Four “First Love” books
- Three about the mouse from “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.”
- Two about Leigh Botts
- 13 standalone novels, including “Leave It To Beaver (based on the TV series)” and “Muggie Maggie.”
- A short-story collection, “Two Times the Fun.”
- Six picture books
- Two memoir/autobiographies
Credit: Anthony McCartney
That listing would bring her total to at least 49, not counting books published in other languagues.
Her own website, when displaying a list of all titles, has 55 “results.”
Every reader of this story probably has a favorite Beverly Cleary book. Mine is probably “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.” But the author claimed not to have one.
The AP obituary said she replied this way one time when she was asked her favorite: “Does your mother have a favorite child?”
RELATED
Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104