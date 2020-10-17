Grandfather pleads guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death

Michael Winkleman, the family’s attorney, said the company’s motion to dismiss was “baseless and deceptive.”

The Wiegand family said it would have been physically impossible for Anello to hang out of the window in the manner Royal Caribbean said.

That case is ongoing.

Anello will not serve jail time in agreeing to the plea deal. He will serve probation in his hometown.

“This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety,” Winkleman said.

Anello will be sentenced Dec. 10, Puerto Rico prosecutor Laura Hernández told The Associated Press.