Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary leave on Thursday due to an investigation by Major League Baseball.
MLB said Ortiz's paid leave will be through the end of the All-Star break on July 18. MLB and the Guardians had no further comment on the investigation. Ortiz returned to Cleveland on Wednesday night.
The 26-year old Ortiz is in his first season with Cleveland after he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh last December. The right-hander is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 starts this season. The nine losses are tied for the most in the American League.
Ortiz was slated to be the starting pitcher for Thursday night's game at the Chicago Cubs. Instead, left-hander Joey Cantillo will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Cantillo is 1-0 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances this season.
Cleveland (40-44) has dropped a season-high six straight games and is 9-18 since May 1.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Reed Williams/AJC
Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar
Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.
Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.
Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat
The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.