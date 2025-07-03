Nation & World News
Putin and Trump to speak by phone in their 6th conversation this year

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they will speak by phone Thursday, their sixth publicly disclosed chat since Trump returned to the White House
FILE - This combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump in a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo, Files)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 1 hour ago

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they will speak by phone Thursday, their sixth publicly disclosed chat since Trump returned to the White House this year.

Trump said in a social media post the call will take place at 10 a.m. EDT. Neither leader offered any immediate details on the topic.

Their previous publicly known call came June 14, a day after Israel attacked Iran.

Their resumed contacts appeared to reflect both leaders' interest in mending U.S.-Russian ties that have plummeted to their lowest point since the Cold War amid the 3-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

Thursday's call follows the Pentagon's confirmation that it’s pausing shipment of some weapons to Ukraine as it goes about a global review of U.S. military stockpiles. The weapons being held up for Ukraine include air defense missiles, precision-guided artillery and other equipment.

The details on the weapons in some of the paused deliveries were confirmed by a U.S. official and former national security official familiar with the matter. They both requested anonymity to discuss what is being held up as the Pentagon has yet to provide details.

On Tuesday, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first direct telephone call in almost three years.

—-

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.

FILE - A manufacturer demonstrates a Ukrainian made drone at a Ukraine Defense Innovations exhibition for military clients on an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota in Liverpool, Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

0m ago

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

