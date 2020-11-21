Georgia surpasses 400,000 coronavirus cases

Georgia has surpassed 400,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Health.
The numbers come just a little more than two months since Georgia passed 300,000 cases on Sept. 17.
There are more than 402,435 confirmed cases in the state. As of Saturday, 8,624 people have died from the virus in Georgia.
Cases of COVID-19 have increased across the country, and the news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against Thanksgiving travel.
“CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period,” said Dr. Henry Walke, the agency’s COVID-19 incident manager, in the Thursday briefing. “For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living.”