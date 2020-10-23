Georgia, California secretaries of state discussing early voting on Facebook

With the Nov. 3 general election still more than one week away, an analysis released Friday shows more than 50 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden met in their second and final debate, a forum that allowed both men to make their case directly to the American people on why they should be in the Oval Office.

Both campaigns claimed a boost from the televised showdown that drew an audience of tens of millions. But with nearly 50 million ballots already cast, it remained unclear how much the faceoff would alter the course of the campaign.

Trump Campaign and RNC Announce $26 Million Raised Around Presidential Debate https://t.co/30pLavekZo pic.twitter.com/DwG48HghYi — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 23, 2020

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump enjoyed positive feedback for his toned-down debate performance, as opposed to his aggressive approach in last month’s contest.

“This was better,” Trump said. “This was a more popular way of doing it.”

Florida is a virtual must-win for Trump, and he planned a pair of rallies there Friday before casting an early ballot Saturday in his adopted home state. His campaign was seizing on comments from Biden in the debate that he would be willing to again impose virus-related lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

The rivals squared off Thursday night over Trump’s handling of the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on that day alone. The president rosily predicted that it will “go away;” Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.”

“He says that we’re learning to live with it,” Biden said of Trump. “People are learning to die with it.”

The Democratic nominee planned to reinforce that criticism with remarks Friday in Delaware on his plans to help the nation and the economy through the pandemic. Even in the closing days of the campaign, Biden has maintained a limited campaign schedule due to the pandemic, while Trump is planning to hold more frequent and larger rallies in the runup to Election Day.

Trump’s campaign was also unleashing attacks on the former vice president’s pronouncement he is in favor of a “transition” away from oil in the U.S. in favor of renewable energy. Trump made a direct appeal to voters in energy-producing states including Texas and the key battleground of Pennsylvania, spotlighting Biden’s remark as “a big statement.”

Perhaps sensing the comment could soon appear in Trump campaign ads, Biden did a little clean-up before boarding his plane after the debate, declaring, “We’re not going to ban fossil fuels. We’ll get rid of the subsidies of fossil fuels but not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, also tried to clarify Biden’s comments.

“Let’s be really clear about this: Joe Biden is not going to ban fracking,” she told reporters upon landing in Atlanta Friday. “He is going to deal with the oil subsidies. What Joe was talking about was banning subsidies, but he will not ban fracking in America.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.